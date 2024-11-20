UniDoc Health Corp Showcases Innovative Health Cube

UniDoc Health Corp (TSE:UDOC) has released an update.

UniDoc Health Corp. has unveiled its AI-powered H3 Health Cube at the National Association of Italian Municipalities’ Annual Assembly in Turin. The H3 Health Cube, designed to improve healthcare access in remote areas, features advanced diagnostics and real-time physician access. This innovation demonstrates UniDoc’s commitment to enhancing global healthcare delivery.

