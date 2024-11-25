Unidata S.p.A. Buys Back Treasury Shares

Unidata S.P.A. (IT:UD) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Unidata S.p.A., a telecommunications and cloud service provider, has announced the purchase of 19,600 treasury shares as part of its ongoing buyback program. This acquisition, amounting to approximately €55,300, represents about 0.0635% of the company’s share capital. The buyback reflects Unidata’s strategic financial management and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
For further insights into IT:UD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/26/24
- Rivian Gets Conditional DOE Loan of $6.6B for Georgia Plant
- Tesla Stock Falls 4% on News of Exclusion from California EV Tax Rebates
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.