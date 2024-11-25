Unidata S.p.A. Buys Back Treasury Shares

Unidata S.P.A. (IT:UD) has released an update.

Unidata S.p.A., a telecommunications and cloud service provider, has announced the purchase of 19,600 treasury shares as part of its ongoing buyback program. This acquisition, amounting to approximately €55,300, represents about 0.0635% of the company’s share capital. The buyback reflects Unidata’s strategic financial management and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

