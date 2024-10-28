Unicycive presents on development progress of oxylanthanum carbonate

Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) announced that multiple presentations were delivered at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2024 that highlighted the extensive development progress for both oxylanthanum carbonate and UNI-494. In addition to the presentations at ASN, preclinical studies for both OLC and UNI-494 were recently featured in two publications. “Systemic Absorption of Oxylanthanum Carbonate is Minimal in Preclinical Models” was published in the Pharmaceutical Chemistry Journal. “Evaluation of UNI-494 in Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Efficacy When Administered After Ischemia-Reperfusion in a Rat Model” was published in EC Pharmacology and Toxicology. ASN KIDNEY WEEK PRESENTATIONS: Title: Effects of Oxylanthanum Carbonate in Patients Receiving Maintenance Hemodialysis with Hyperphosphatemia: Summary: This late-breaking poster describes the pivotal Phase 2 open-label, single-arm, multicenter, multidose study in adult patients with CKD with hyperphosphatemia receiving maintenance hemodialysis. The aim of the study was to assess the tolerability and safety of OLC at doses that achieve satisfactory serum phosphate control of less than or equal to5.5 mg/dl. Most patients who achieved the target serum phosphate did so with less than or equal to1500 mg/day and the percent of patients with serum phosphate less than or equal to5.5 mg/dl increased from 59% at Screening to 91% at the end of titration. OLC was safe and well-tolerated with adverse events commonly seen in this patient population and with other phosphate binders. The use of OLC enabled adequate control of serum phosphate in greater than90% of patients who entered maintenance. Title: Combination Oxylanthanum Carbonate and Tenapanor Lowers Urinary Phosphate Excretion in Rat: Summary: This study evaluated the effects of OLC plus tenapanor on urinary phosphate excretion in rats on a high phosphorus diet. The study showed that the combination of OLC and tenapanor may support a pronounced inhibition of intestinal phosphate absorption by leveraging two distinct mechanisms of action: OLC, an intestinal phosphate binder, and tenapanor, a sodium/hydrogen exchanger blocker that diminishes transcellular phosphate absorption. The results demonstrated that the OLC plus tenapanor combination achieved a much more pronounced reduction in urinary phosphate excretion as compared to OLC alone and 3.3 times greater than tenapanor alone. In addition, the OLC plus tenapanor combination exhibited four- to seven-fold more synergistic effects compared to the sevelamer plus tenapanor combination. The study demonstrated potent effects of the novel lanthanum-based phosphate binder OLC and found that OLC plus tenapanor has synergistic, rather than additive, effects in rats. Title: UNI-494 Phase I Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics: Summary: The poster described the results from the single ascending dose cohorts from the Phase 1 study evaluating safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of UNI-494 capsules administered to healthy volunteers. The study was a single-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized study that enrolled up to 40 subjects in 5 cohorts of 8 subjects each. Safety assessments and pharmacokinetics and systemic exposure of UNI-494 and its metabolites were evaluated. The data demonstrated that a single dose of 10-160 mg of UNI-494 capsules were safe and well-tolerated, and that UNI-494 was rapidly converted to nicorandil and the exposure to nicorandil increased in a dose-proportional manner. Therapeutic levels of nicorandil were achieved at 160 mg of UNI-494. This rapid conversion of UNI-494 to nicorandil and 1-cyclohexylethylamine indicates a potential for a fast-acting therapy for the prevention of Delayed Graft Function and other acute kidney injury clinical conditions. Title: Intravenous UNI-494 Slows the Progression or Halts/Reverses Acute Kidney Injury When Administered After Ischemia/Reperfusion in Rats Summary: The poster presented the results from a study evaluating the in vivo efficacy of intravenous (IV) UNI-494 when administered therapeutically after unilateral renal ischemia-reperfusion in a rat model of AKI, which is a well-established model of DGF. The study showed that single IV doses of 10 mg/kg of UNI-494 administered after I/R significantly reduced serum and urinary AKI markers and improved proximal tubular injury scores. Specifically, a single IV dose of 10 mg/kg of UNI-494 improved key kidney functional markers, the tubular injury marker neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin, and proximal tubular injury scores. These data indicate therapeutic administration of UNI-494 slows down and may even halt or reverse AKI progression.

