Unico Silver Completes Acquisition of Joaquin Project

October 21, 2024 — 01:37 am EDT

E2 Metals Ltd. (AU:USL) has released an update.

Unico Silver Limited has completed the acquisition of the Joaquin Silver District, comprising the Joaquin and Cerro Puntudo properties, expanding its strategic holdings in Argentina. This acquisition includes a historical estimate of substantial silver and gold resources, enhancing Unico’s future development potential. The company plans to conduct an extensive exploration program to further validate and expand these estimates.

