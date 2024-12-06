News & Insights

Unicharm Announces Stock Split to Boost Liquidity

December 06, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Unicharm (JP:8113) has released an update.

Unicharm Corporation has announced a stock split, aiming to lower the stock price per investment unit to create a more investor-friendly environment, thereby expanding its investor base and increasing the liquidity of its shares. The stock split will transform each existing share into three, raising the total number of issued shares significantly. This move is accompanied by a partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation, effective January 1, 2025.

For further insights into JP:8113 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

