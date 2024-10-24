News & Insights

Stocks

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

October 24, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Stapled Security Chess Depository Interests Repr 0.05 Sh (AU:URW) has released an update.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE has reported a strong performance for the first nine months of 2024, with tenant sales increasing by 4.3% and convention and exhibition turnover surging by 48.3%, bolstered by the Paris 2024 Games. The company has also made significant progress in its deleveraging efforts, completing €0.8 billion in disposal transactions this year, and has issued a €1.3 billion green bond, ensuring ample liquidity. With these achievements, the company expects its annual earnings per share to hit the upper end of its guidance.

For further insights into AU:URW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.