Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Stapled Security Chess Depository Interests Repr 0.05 Sh (AU:URW) has released an update.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE has reported a strong performance for the first nine months of 2024, with tenant sales increasing by 4.3% and convention and exhibition turnover surging by 48.3%, bolstered by the Paris 2024 Games. The company has also made significant progress in its deleveraging efforts, completing €0.8 billion in disposal transactions this year, and has issued a €1.3 billion green bond, ensuring ample liquidity. With these achievements, the company expects its annual earnings per share to hit the upper end of its guidance.

