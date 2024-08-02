Unemployment Rate Jumps to Near Three-Year High in July

The U.S. unemployment rate surged to nearly a three-year high of 4.3% in July, reflecting a significant slowdown in hiring and raising concerns about potential economic vulnerability. This marks the fourth consecutive monthly increase, up from 4.1% in June and a five-decade low of 3.4% in April 2023. The labor market's deceleration is primarily driven by weak hiring rather than layoffs, as the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes in 2022 and 2023 dampen demand.





The latest employment report also highlighted a modest rise in annual wages last month, marking the smallest increase in over three years, thus strengthening the argument for the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates in September. "The latest snapshot of the labor market is consistent with a slowdown, not necessarily a recession," stated Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial. However, he noted early warning signs of further weakness, suggesting markets might anticipate up to three rate cuts this year.





Nonfarm payrolls rose by 114,000 jobs in July, following a downwardly revised increase of 179,000 in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). This fell short of economists' expectations, who had forecasted a rise of 175,000 jobs. Estimates ranged between 70,000 and 225,000. Despite the impact of Hurricane Beryl, which struck Texas during the survey week, the BLS reported no discernible effect on the data, although bad weather kept 436,000 people from work.The healthcare sector continued to lead employment gains, with payrolls rising by 55,000 jobs last month. Construction payrolls increased by 25,000 jobs, while there were also employment gains in the transportation and warehousing, social assistance, and government sectors. However, the information industry saw a decline with payrolls dropping by 20,000 jobs, reflecting broader economic pressures and technological shifts.

