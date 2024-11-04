Under Armour price target raised to $8 from $7 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst John Kernan raised the firm’s price target on Under Armour (UAA) to $8 from $7 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said weak in-bound data on discretionary spend, weather disruptions, tariff risk and China weakness give concern.

