Uncovering Potential: Atlas Energy Solutions's Earnings Preview

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Atlas Energy Solutions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

Atlas Energy Solutions bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.20, leading to a 5.63% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Performance of Atlas Energy Solutions Shares

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions were trading at $19.63 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Atlas Energy Solutions

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Atlas Energy Solutions.

Atlas Energy Solutions has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $25.67, the consensus suggests a potential 30.77% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Oceaneering International, Kodiak Gas Services and USA Compression Partners, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Oceaneering International, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, indicating a potential 47.73% upside. Kodiak Gas Services received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $34.25, implying a potential 74.48% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for USA Compression Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, indicating a potential 27.36% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Oceaneering International, Kodiak Gas Services and USA Compression Partners are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Atlas Energy Solutions Outperform 77.71% $60.35M 1.39% Oceaneering International Buy 1.65% $120.21M 6.09% Kodiak Gas Services Buy 52.31% $112.92M 0.55% USA Compression Partners Neutral 13.72% $91.84M 21.53%

Key Takeaway:

Atlas Energy Solutions ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity. Overall, Atlas Energy Solutions is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

Discovering Atlas Energy Solutions: A Closer Look

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, the most active oil and natural gas basin in North America. Proppant is necessary to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. One hundred percent of its sand reserves are located in Winkler and Ward Counties, Texas, within the Permian Basin, and its operations consist of proppant production and processing facilities, including two facilities near Kermit, Texas, and a third facility near Monahans, Texas.

Financial Milestones: Atlas Energy Solutions's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Atlas Energy Solutions's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 77.71% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.16%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlas Energy Solutions's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlas Energy Solutions's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Atlas Energy Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.47, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Atlas Energy Solutions visit their earnings calendar on our site.

