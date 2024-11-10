Ultragenyx Presents Positive Update On GTX-102 Angelman Syndrome Program

(RTTNews) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) announced Phase 1/2 data in support of the Phase 3 Aspire study for GTX-102, its investigational antisense oligonucleotide for Angelman syndrome. The Phase 1/2 data showed improvements across all domains and confirmed that Phase 3 Aspire study is amply powered to establish efficacy of GTX-102.

As of the September Phase 1/2 data cut-off, patients in the Dose Expansion Cohorts demonstrated continued improvement across multiple domains at Week 48 (Day 338). Patients (n=40) in the Dose-escalation and Expansion Cohorts at Week 48 demonstrated a mean change in Bayley-4 Cognition Growth Scale Value (GSV) score from baseline of +6.7 compared to the minimally important difference of +5. Using the Phase 3 primary endpoint of Bayley-4 Cognition Raw score, the mean change from baseline was +10.9. The Data suggest the Phase 3 study has greater than 95% power to detect a treatment effect, even if the response in the sham arm is up to three times higher than observed changes in available natural history data1.

The company noted that Week 48 (Day 338) data from 28 patients in Expansion Cohorts A&B were evaluated with the Phase 3 key secondary endpoint of MDRI and showed a total net response of +2.0. The data demonstrate that approximately 80% (22 of 28 patients) of patients have achieved clinically meaningful net improvement in at least one domain.

The data confirm that the Phase 3 Aspire study is amply powered to establish the efficacy of GTX-102 on the primary endpoint of cognition or the key secondary endpoint of MDRI at the Week 48 timepoint.

GTX-102 demonstrated a consistent and acceptable safety profile as of the data cutoff.

