Ulta Beauty Reports Modest Growth Amid Expansion

December 05, 2024 — 10:59 pm EST

Ulta Beauty ( (ULTA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ulta Beauty presented to its investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is the largest specialty beauty retailer in the United States, offering a wide range of cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care products, and salon services across its numerous retail locations and online platform.

Ulta Beauty’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings report reveals slight growth in net sales, increasing to $2.53 billion from $2.49 billion the previous year, despite a modest 0.6% increase in comparable sales. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with new store openings contributing to revenue growth.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter reflect a mixed performance. Gross profit stood at $1 billion, though its percentage of net sales slightly declined to 39.7%. Operating income decreased to $318.5 million, marking a reduction in operating margin. Meanwhile, net income fell to $242.2 million, with diluted earnings per share marginally higher at $5.14.

Looking forward, Ulta Beauty plans to maintain its strategic focus on store expansion and operational efficiency to drive long-term growth. The company has adjusted its fiscal 2024 outlook to reflect expected sales between $11.1 billion and $11.2 billion and aims to enhance its market position as a leading beauty retailer.

