News & Insights

Stocks

Ulta Beauty price target raised to $390 from $345 at Citi

November 29, 2024 — 05:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi analyst Kelly Crago raised the firm’s price target on Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to $390 from $345 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm anticipates a Q3 earnings beat when Ulta reports on December 5, driven by stronger comps and slightly stronger gross margin. The company is facing headwinds from weakening category trends and increased competition that are making it difficult to drive traffic this year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, Citi says that given its view that trends have not gotten any worse in Q3 versus Q2, it anticipates Ulta will narrow its fiscal 2024 earnings guidance range, “taking the worst case scenario off the table.” The firm believes the stock’s risk/reward is balanced into Q3 earnings.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ULTA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ULTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.