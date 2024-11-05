News & Insights

UL Solutions price target raised to $56 from $55 at Stifel

November 05, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on UL Solutions (ULS) to $56 from $55 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following “very strong” Q3 earnings. The firm said UL Solutions benefited from both broader industry trends and positioning the company to capitalize on those trends. Stifel contended that second half guidance was “conservative” and cited the raise in the firm’s FY25 EBITDAR estimate as the catalyst behind the slight price target elevation.

