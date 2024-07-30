UK Stocks: Standard Chartered’s Q2 Results Drive Record Buyback; Shares Gain

UK-based Standard Chartered PLC (GB:STAN) announced a record share buyback of $1.5 billion, driven by its strong Q2 results for 2024. The bank reported a pre-tax profit of $1.6 billion for the second quarter, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $1.5 billion. The profit also marked an increase of 5% year-over-year at constant currency (ccy). Following the results, STAN stock gained 6% as of writing.

Standard Chartered, or StanChart, is a multinational banking group, operating in 53 markets globally.

StanChart Q2 Review: Major Highlights

In the second quarter, Standard Chartered’s operating income grew by 4% year-over-year to $4.7 billion at constant currency. Among its segments, operating income from its Wealth Solutions increased by 27% at ccy, driven by higher affluent clients.

On the other hand, the bank’s net interest income dropped by 18% (at ccy) to $1.6 billion, as the advantage from higher interest rates diminished.

In terms of outlook, StanChart upgraded its income growth forecast and now expects a more than 7% increase in operating income in 2024. The bank had previously projected operating income growth at the upper end of the 5%-7% range, excluding one-time items. Further, it upheld its net interest income forecast for 2024, expecting it to be between $10 billion and $10.25 billion at constant currency.

Additionally, StanChart aims to return $5 billion to its shareholders by 2026.

Is Standard Chartered a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Post-results, analysts from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley confirmed their Buy ratings on STAN stock. Analysts are upbeat after the bank’s Q2 results, given its strong capital position, and a positive outlook.

On TipRanks, STAN stock has a Moderate Buy rating, backed by six Buy and four Hold recommendations. The Standard Chartered share price forecast is 976.45p, which is 26.6% higher than the current trading level.

See more STAN analyst ratings.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.