UK budget alleviates some overhang on Flutter, says Wells Fargo

October 30, 2024 — 12:45 pm EDT

Wells Fargo analyst Daniel Politzer says Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) is outperforming after the UK’s budget release, which shows no immediate changes to UK gaming tax rates. The near-term worst case for Flutter “seems averted,” but there will be additional studies in 2025 that could eventually result in higher taxes, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Wells says that while some overhang on the shares is alleviated, the door remains open on a future tax increase in 2026. It keeps an Overweight rating on Flutter with a $295 price target

Read More on FLUT:

Stocks mentioned

FLUT

