UJU HOLDING Unanimously Passes AGM Resolutions

May 31, 2024 — 08:11 am EDT

UJU HOLDING LIMITED (HK:1948) has released an update.

At UJU HOLDING LIMITED’s Annual General Meeting, all resolutions were overwhelmingly passed with 100% votes in favor, including the adoption of financial statements, declaration of final dividend, re-election of directors, re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers as the auditor, and granting mandates to issue and repurchase company shares. Shareholder turnout was strong, with approximately 74.64% of total share capital represented. The AGM resolutions received unanimous support, indicating solid confidence in the company’s governance and future plans.

