UiPath to transform operations for Omega Healthcare

UiPath (PATH) announced that it is transforming operations for Omega Healthcare (OHI), a global player in revenue cycle management, healthcare and clinical enablement services, through AI-powered automation. “We are honoured to be an AI25 Award Winner again this year, following the recognition last year as an inaugural AI10 Award Winner,” said Vijayashree Natarajan, SVP & Head of Technology, Omega Healthcare, who accepted the award at FORWARD. “We continue to innovate through our close collaboration with UiPath to harness the full power of automation, AI and generative AI to ultimately deliver significant outcomes for our customers.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PATH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.