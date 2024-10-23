News & Insights

UiPath price target lowered to $13 from $15 at Wells Fargo

October 23, 2024 — 06:41 am EDT

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on UiPath (PATH) to $13 from $15 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after attending FORWARD and meeting with management in Las Vegas. The firm came away with more roadmap clarity in dense GenAI landscape. Wells still sees challenges conveying differentiation in an increasingly competitive backdrop and expects narrative noise will linger.

