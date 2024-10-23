UiPath price target lowered to $13 from $15 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on UiPath (PATH) to $13 from $15 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after attending FORWARD and meeting with management in Las Vegas. The firm came away with more roadmap clarity in dense GenAI landscape. Wells still sees challenges conveying differentiation in an increasingly competitive backdrop and expects narrative noise will linger.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PATH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.