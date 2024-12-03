Ucore Rare Metals Extends Warrants and Boosts Marketing

Ucore Rare Metals (TSE:UCU) has released an update.

Ucore Rare Metals is extending the term of over 7 million common share purchase warrants by one year, pending TSX Venture Exchange approval. Additionally, Ucore has engaged Outside the Box Capital Inc. to boost its investor relations and marketing efforts through social media. These moves aim to enhance shareholder engagement and visibility in the financial markets.

