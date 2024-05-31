UBS Reduces Stake in Adriatic Metals PLC

Adriatic Metals Plc (GB:ADT1) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals PLC has announced that UBS Group AG’s holdings have decreased to below 5%, exempting it from the obligation to report its financial position in the company. This change in shareholding was officially notified to the company on May 31, 2024, marking a significant shift in UBS’s investment in Adriatic Metals. The notification detailed the absence of voting rights and financial instruments held by UBS that would affect the company’s governance.

For further insights into GB:ADT1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.