UBS Reduces Stake in Adriatic Metals PLC

May 31, 2024 — 09:48 am EDT

Adriatic Metals Plc (GB:ADT1) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals PLC has announced that UBS Group AG’s holdings have decreased to below 5%, exempting it from the obligation to report its financial position in the company. This change in shareholding was officially notified to the company on May 31, 2024, marking a significant shift in UBS’s investment in Adriatic Metals. The notification detailed the absence of voting rights and financial instruments held by UBS that would affect the company’s governance.

