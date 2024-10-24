UBS Initiates Coverage of Kura Oncology (KURA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Kura Oncology (NasdaqGS:KURA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.79% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kura Oncology is $30.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 78.79% from its latest reported closing price of $17.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kura Oncology is 43MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kura Oncology. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KURA is 0.27%, an increase of 3.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 83,258K shares. The put/call ratio of KURA is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 7,070K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,807K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 5,412K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 4,539K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,135K shares , representing an increase of 30.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 51.94% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 4,082K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,786K shares , representing a decrease of 17.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 16.07% over the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tipifarnib, is a potent, selective and orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase in-licensed from Janssen. Previously, tipifarnib was studied in more than 5,000 cancer patients and showed compelling and durable anti-cancer activity in certain patient subsets; however, no molecular mechanism of action had been determined that could explain its clinical activity across a range of solid tumor and hematologic indications. Leveraging advances in next generation sequencing as well as emerging information about cancer genetics and tumor biology, the Company is seeking to identify those patients most likely to benefit from tipifarnib. In addition to Breakthrough Therapy Designation, tipifarnib has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the treatment of patients with HRAS mutant HNSCC. In addition to HNSCC, tipifarnib has demonstrated encouraging clinical activity in a number of additional genetically defined tumor types. Kura has received multiple issued patents for tipifarnib, providing patent exclusivity in the U.S. and foreign countries. About Kura Oncology

