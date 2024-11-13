News & Insights

UBS Group Acquires Major Stake in Income Asset Management

Income Asset Management Group Limited (AU:IAM) has released an update.

UBS Group AG and its associated entities have become substantial shareholders in Income Asset Management Group Limited, holding 12.54% of voting power through 47,709,945 ordinary shares. This significant stake positions UBS as a key player in the company’s future, reflecting their confidence in the financial prospects of Income Asset Management.

