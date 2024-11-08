News & Insights

UBS AG Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q3 2024

November 08, 2024 — 06:58 am EST

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) has released an update.

UBS AG has reported a substantial increase in total revenues for the third quarter of 2024, reaching $11,997 million, compared to $8,348 million in the same period last year. Despite the positive revenue growth, the company experienced a decrease in net profit attributable to shareholders, which fell to $996 million from $932 million over the same period. Investors may find UBS’s robust liquidity coverage ratio of 196.3% noteworthy, indicating strong financial stability.

