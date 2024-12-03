News & Insights

Ubisoft to shut down ‘XDefiant’ in June 2025, Insider Gaming says

December 03, 2024 — 07:00 pm EST

Ubisoft (UBSFY) plans to shut down multiplayer game “XDefiant” in June 2025, Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson reports, citing several sources. The news was noted during an internal all-hands meeting on Tuesday, with the decision made over poor player numbers and a lack of players spending on microtransactions, the author says, citing sources familiar with the decision. Layoffs will affect a “significant number” of employees at the San Francisco studio and supporting studios, with some workers already receiving severance notices, the author notes.

