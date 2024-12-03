Ubisoft to shut down ‘XDefiant’ in June 2025, Insider Gaming says

Ubisoft (UBSFY) plans to shut down multiplayer game “XDefiant” in June 2025, Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson reports, citing several sources. The news was noted during an internal all-hands meeting on Tuesday, with the decision made over poor player numbers and a lack of players spending on microtransactions, the author says, citing sources familiar with the decision. Layoffs will affect a “significant number” of employees at the San Francisco studio and supporting studios, with some workers already receiving severance notices, the author notes.
