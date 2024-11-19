News & Insights

Stocks

Uber weakness creates more attractive entry point, says Jefferies

November 19, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies notes Uber (UBER) shares are down 20% on renewed concern about robotaxi competition after reaching an all-time high in October. Key drivers of the concern include Waymo’s (GOOGL) share gains in San Francisco, Tesla’s (TSLA) bold ambitions, and a potential federal regulatory framework for autonomous driving, based on media reports, says the firm, which believes the recent weakness “creates a more attractive entry point.” The firm’s analysis shows the near-term impact to rideshare will be minimal and its view remains that robotaxi fleets are best off partnering with rideshare, adds the analyst, who keeps a Buy rating and $100 price target on Uber shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on UBER:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL
TSLA
UBER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.