Uber weakness creates more attractive entry point, says Jefferies

Jefferies notes Uber (UBER) shares are down 20% on renewed concern about robotaxi competition after reaching an all-time high in October. Key drivers of the concern include Waymo’s (GOOGL) share gains in San Francisco, Tesla’s (TSLA) bold ambitions, and a potential federal regulatory framework for autonomous driving, based on media reports, says the firm, which believes the recent weakness “creates a more attractive entry point.” The firm’s analysis shows the near-term impact to rideshare will be minimal and its view remains that robotaxi fleets are best off partnering with rideshare, adds the analyst, who keeps a Buy rating and $100 price target on Uber shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on UBER:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.