UBER Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Uber Technologies UBER reported solid third-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents and improved more than 100% on a year-over-year basis.

Total revenues of $11.2 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.9 billion. The top line jumped 20% year over year on a reported basis and 22% on a constant currency basis.

UBER’s Segmental Details

In the reported quarter, the majority (57.2%) of the company’s revenues came from Mobility. Revenues from this segment jumped 26% year over year on a reported basis and 29% on a constant currency basis to $6.41 billion, owing to an increase in Mobility gross bookings due to an increase in trip volumes. The actual segmental sales figure was above our expectation of $6.27 billion.

Revenues from the Delivery segment increased 18% year over year on a reported basis and 19% on a constant currency basis to $3.47 billion, owing to an increase in delivery gross bookings due to an increase in trip volumes and a rise in advertising revenues. The actual segmental sales figure was above our expectation of $3.35 billion.

Freight revenues were $1.31 billion, up 2% year over year on a reported basis, as well as on a constant currency basis due to an increase in revenue per load, partially offset by continued pressure from category-wide headwinds. The actual segmental sales figure was above our expectation of $1.24 billion.

Other Q3 Details

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter surged 55% to $1.69 billion. The reported figure lies above the guided range of $1.58-$1.68 billion.

Gross bookings from Mobility improved 17% year over year on a reported basis and 24% on a constant currency basis to $21 billion. Gross bookings from Delivery augmented 16% year over year on a reported basis and 17% on a constant currency basis to $18.6 billion. Gross bookings from Freight came in at $1.31 million in the third quarter, up 2% year over year on a reported basis, as well as on a constant currency basis.

Total gross bookings ascended 16% year over year on a reported basis and 20% on a constant currency basis to $40.9 billion. The reported figure was within the guided range of $40.25 billion to $41.75 billion.

Balance-Sheet Data

Uber exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $6.15 billion compared with $4.49 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt, net of the current portion at the end of the reported quarter, was $10.98 billion compared with $9.45 billion in the previous quarter.

Operating cash flow came in at $2.15 billion in the reported quarter. The free cash flow was $2.10 billion.

UBER's Q4 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Uber expects gross bookings of$42.75-$44.25 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 16-20% on a constant currency basis.

The adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be in the range of $1.78 billion to $1.88 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 39% to 47%.

UBER’s Zacks Rank

Currently, UBER carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

