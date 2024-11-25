Uber price target raised to $103 from $96 at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth raised the firm’s price target on Uber (UBER) to $103 from $96 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Uber continues to benefit from strong ridership demand, along with ongoing innovation and partnerships, which will drive incremental growth, says the analyst, who notes that the firm’s raised target represents a potential return of over 40% from current levels.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UBER:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.