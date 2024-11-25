News & Insights

Uber price target raised to $103 from $96 at Tigress Financial

November 25, 2024 — 03:50 pm EST

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth raised the firm’s price target on Uber (UBER) to $103 from $96 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Uber continues to benefit from strong ridership demand, along with ongoing innovation and partnerships, which will drive incremental growth, says the analyst, who notes that the firm’s raised target represents a potential return of over 40% from current levels.

