Uber price target lowered to $85 from $90 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc lowered the firm’s price target on Uber (UBER) to $85 from $90 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The deceleration in Mobility gross bookings and softer Trips growth in Q3 may raise some concerns that the Mobility business is slowing, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm does not believe this weighs on profitability.

