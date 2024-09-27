News & Insights

Uber Apps Add Spirit Halloween For On-demand Delivery - Quick Facts

September 27, 2024 — 09:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies (UBER) announced a new partnership with Spirit Halloween. Halloween customers across the United States and Canada can now shop Spirit Halloween on Uber Eats, Postmates and the Uber app. Uber One members will benefit from $0 Delivery Fee and 5% discount on all Spirit Halloween orders with a $35 minimum purchase. All consumers will benefit from up to 40% off their next Spirit Halloween order of $50 or more through Halloween.

"The holiday season officially kicks off this time of year, and households across the country are looking to on-demand delivery to get what's needed—now," said Beryl Sanders, Director of US Grocery & Retail partnerships at Uber.

