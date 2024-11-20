Uber announces UberX Share for the airport, new Uber Reserve features

In a blog post, Uber (UBER) announced it is bringing UberX Share to the airport, providing travelers with a new, more affordable, hassle-free travel option. Now users can share their trip with just one other airport traveler and save up to 25% compared to their UberX fare, even if they’re not matched with a co-rider. UberX Share at airports will be available Wednesdady in the U.S. at AUS (Austin), DEN (Denver), EWR (New York), IAD (Washington, D.C.), MIA (Miami), MSY (New Orleans), PHX (Phoenix), SFO (San Francisco), and internationally at AMS (Amsterdam) and MAD (Madrid) – with more to come. In addition, the company announces new Uber Reserve features. “With our new Flight Capture feature, riders can easily enter their flight details for a recommended best time to leave to help ensure a timely and stress-free airport arrival,” the company said. “Our flight-tracking capability will alert riders if their flight gets delayed, and we’ll ask them whether they want to adjust their airport drop off accordingly. Plus, riders can now add multiple stops when reserving a ride, perfect for picking up family, dropping off gifts, or making quick detours during the holiday rush.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on UBER:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.