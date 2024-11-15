News & Insights

U-BX Technology Meets Nasdaq Compliance Requirements

November 15, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

U-BX Technology Ltd. (UBXG) has released an update.

U-BX Technology Ltd. recently faced a challenge as their market value fell below Nasdaq’s minimum requirement but successfully resolved the issue by meeting the necessary stockholders’ equity threshold. This closure of the Nasdaq compliance matter reassures investors about the company’s stability in the capital market. Such developments are crucial for those monitoring the company’s financial health and stock performance.

