Tyson Foods reports Q4 adjusted EPS 92c, consensus 69c

November 12, 2024 — 07:35 am EST

Reports Q4 revenue $13.6B, consensus $13.39B. “We delivered significant improvement in profitability for the fourth quarter and full year. We also strengthened our financial position, with solid cash flow generation and a substantial reduction of our net leverage ratio,” stated Donnie King, President & CEO of Tyson Foods (TSN). “Looking ahead, we are optimistic about our outlook and our ability to deliver long-term value to our shareholders. Our multi-protein, multi-channel portfolio, combined with our best-in-class team, iconic brands and focus on operational excellence positions us well for Fiscal 2025 and beyond.”

