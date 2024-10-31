Twilio price target raised to $77 from $67 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs raised the firm’s price target on Twilio (TWLO) to $77 from $67 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s strong Q2 results with beats across all metrics, including revenue, operating margin, and free cash flow. Goldman is also more positive on Twilio’s Diversified Communications outperformance and early signs of meaningful ROI from AI products, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

