Tuya Inc. Sees Strong Revenue Growth in Q3 2024

Tuya Inc. reported a robust financial performance for Q3 2024, with a 33.6% increase in total revenue to $81.6 million and notable growth across its business segments. The company’s IoT PaaS and smart solutions segments saw significant revenue boosts, and operating margins improved markedly, demonstrating strong market demand and strategic execution. Additionally, Tuya expanded its developer community to over 1.26 million, highlighting its commitment to innovation and global partnerships.

