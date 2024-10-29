News & Insights

Tutor Perini unit awarded contract valued at more than $1B for project in CA

October 29, 2024 — 06:11 am EDT

Tutor Perini (TPC) announced that its subsidiary, Rudolph and Sletten, has been awarded a contract valued at more than $1B for a healthcare campus project in California. The project scope of work includes the construction of a new hospital, an energy center and a parking garage. Work is expected to begin in late 2024 with substantial completion anticipated in 2029. The contract value was added to the company’s backlog in the third quarter of 2024.

