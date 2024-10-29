Tutor Perini unit awarded contract valued at more than $1B for project in CA

Tutor Perini (TPC) announced that its subsidiary, Rudolph and Sletten, has been awarded a contract valued at more than $1B for a healthcare campus project in California. The project scope of work includes the construction of a new hospital, an energy center and a parking garage. Work is expected to begin in late 2024 with substantial completion anticipated in 2029. The contract value was added to the company’s backlog in the third quarter of 2024.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TPC:
- Tutor Perini unit awarded $1.1B Kensico-Eastview Connection Tunnel Project
- Boeing machinists announce proposal to end strike: Morning Buzz
- Tutor Perini sees negative Q3 EPS, withdraws 2024 EPS guidance
- Tutor Perini executes contract for $1.66B project in Honolulu
- Tutor Perini’s Fisk Electric awarded first phase of $147M electrical contract
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.