Tutor Perini unit awarded contract valued at more than $1B for project in CA

Tutor Perini (TPC) announced that its subsidiary, Rudolph and Sletten, has been awarded a contract valued at more than $1B for a healthcare campus project in California. The project scope of work includes the construction of a new hospital, an energy center and a parking garage. Work is expected to begin in late 2024 with substantial completion anticipated in 2029. The contract value was added to the company’s backlog in the third quarter of 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TPC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.