Turkcell’s Credit Rating Boosted by S&P Global

November 14, 2024 — 01:57 pm EST

Turkcell Iletisim (TKC) has released an update.

Turkcell Iletisim has seen its credit rating elevated by S&P Global Ratings from ‘BB-‘ to ‘BB’, with a stable outlook, distinguishing it from Turkey’s sovereign rating. This improvement reflects Turkcell’s robust financial health and strategic positioning, offering a promising signal to investors in the telecommunications sector. The rating upgrade is likely to enhance investor confidence and may positively impact the company’s stock performance.

