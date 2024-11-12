News & Insights

Stocks

Turaco Gold’s Promising Drilling Results Boost Afema Prospects

November 12, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Turaco Gold Ltd (AU:TCG) has released an update.

Turaco Gold Ltd has announced promising results from its initial exploration drilling at the Niamienlessa Trend within the Afema Project in southeast Côte d’Ivoire. The drilling revealed significant gold mineralization, including a notable 12 meters at 6.72 grams per ton, indicating substantial resource growth potential. This discovery is part of Turaco’s strategy to expand its 2.52 million-ounce gold resource at Afema by targeting previously undrilled areas.

For further insights into AU:TCG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.