Turaco Gold’s Promising Drilling Results Boost Afema Prospects

Turaco Gold Ltd has announced promising results from its initial exploration drilling at the Niamienlessa Trend within the Afema Project in southeast Côte d’Ivoire. The drilling revealed significant gold mineralization, including a notable 12 meters at 6.72 grams per ton, indicating substantial resource growth potential. This discovery is part of Turaco’s strategy to expand its 2.52 million-ounce gold resource at Afema by targeting previously undrilled areas.

