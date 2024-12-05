Tuniu Announces Q4 Business Outlook; Issues Share Repurchase Update

(RTTNews) - Tuniu (TOUR) said, for the fourth quarter, it expects to generate RMB 100.0 million to RMB 105.0 million of net revenues, which represents a 0% to 5% increase year-over-year compared with net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023.

In March 2024, the company's Board authorized a share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to $10 million worth of its ordinary shares or American depositary shares representing ordinary shares. As of November 30, 2024, the company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 6.2 million ADSs for approximately $5.6 million under the share repurchase program.

Third quarter net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 44.4 million, compared to a net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 39.4 million, a year ago. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 46.6 million in the third quarter of 2024. Net revenues were RMB 186.0 million, a year-over-year increase of 4.4%.

