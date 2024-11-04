Tubacex Boosts Growth with Strategic Investments

Tubacex (ES:TUB) has released an update.

Tubacex has secured a strategic agreement with Mubadala Investment, injecting 182.1 million euros and significantly reducing its net financial debt. The company’s third-quarter results reveal a record-high quarterly EBITDA for the year, alongside a promising sales figure, despite ongoing investments in its Abu Dhabi plant. With a robust portfolio and a strategic contract with Petrobras, Tubacex is poised for continued growth in the OCTG business and premium gas extraction solutions.

