TSX Snaps 5-day Losing Streak, Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - After five successive days of losses, the Canadian market closed on a firm note on Monday thanks to strong gains in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare and financials sectors.

Several stocks from technology and industrials sectors also closed notably higher. Energy stocks fell as oil prices tumbled.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up by 101.99 points or 0.42% at 24,565.66. The index touched a low of 24,406.42 and a high of 24,598.96.

Consumer staples stocks Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO) and Loblaw (L.TO) gained 3.86% and 1.72%, respectively. George Weston (WN.TO) climbed 1.2%.

In the consumer discretionary sector, Magna International (MG.TO) and Spin Master (TOY.TO) climbed about 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively. Brp Inc (DOO.TO) gained nearly 2%, and Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) ended higher by 1.41%.

Healthcare stocks Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) climbed nearly 2%, and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) ended higher by about 1.7%.

Bitfarms (BITF.TO) soared 12.8%, topping the list of gainers in the Information Technology Capped Index. Sylogist (SYZ.TO) gained nearly 6% and Sangoma Technologies (STC.TO) ended with a gain of 3%. Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) gained 1 to 1.5%.

Igm Financial (IGM.TO), Brookfield Corporation (BN.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO), Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.TO), CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) and Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) gained 1.4 to 2.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.