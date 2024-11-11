News & Insights

Tsubaki Nakashima Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Operational Changes

November 11, 2024

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd (JP:6464) has released an update.

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd. reported a modest increase in sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, but faced significant declines in operating profit and net profit compared to the previous year. The company has revised its forecasts due to the classification of certain operations as discontinued, reflecting a challenging financial outlook. Despite these challenges, Tsubaki Nakashima remains listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and continues to provide strategic financial updates to its investors.

