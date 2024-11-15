TSMC’s $6.6B CHIPS Act grant finalized, Nikkei Asia reports

The Biden administration has finalized its $6.6B CHIPS Act grant to TSMC (TSM), two months before President-elect Donald Trump returns to office, Nikkei Asia’s Yifan Yu reports. According to the report, the money will be disbursed in stages and TSMC is expected to receive at least $1B by the end of 2024.

