TSMC Commits $100 Billion to US Chip Manufacturing

The world’s largest semiconductor foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), delivered another exceptional quarterly earnings report this morning, reinforcing the strength and durability of the global AI investment cycle.

In US dollars, second quarter revenue was $40.20 billion, which increased 33.7% year-over-year and increased 12.0% from the previous quarter .

Raised full-year 2026 revenue growth guidance to slightly above 40% in US dollar terms, up from its previous projection of 30%.

Chips using advanced technologies (7-nanometer and below) accounted for 77% of wafer revenue.

$100 billion investment plan for its Arizona fabrication plants, for a total of $265 billion. Alongside the financial news TSMC announced an additionalplan for its Arizona fabrication plants, for a total of $265 billion.

Altogether, this was a highly encouraging update on the business, with broad implications for the endurance of the AI boom. While investors have grown increasingly concerned about the scale of hyperscaler spending, and the rising use of debt to fund that investment, TSMC appears more than comfortable expanding capacity and moving closer to the source of demand.

As a critical piece of infrastructure supporting the AI buildout, TSM shares have compounded at an extraordinary annualized rate of 61.6% since the beginning of 2023, producing a total return of roughly 450%. Despite the strong report, the stock is down ~3% as of this writing.



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Should Investors Be Selling TSM Shares too?

With TSM shares selling off following the earnings report, investors may be wondering whether they should follow the market’s lead. However, given the company’s central role in the AI buildout and broader semiconductor industry, the weakness is more likely a bout of profit-taking after a strong run, compounded by renewed skepticism and selling across the AI trade.

Taiwan Semiconductor’s outlook is undoubtedly tied to the continued expansion of the AI boom. Even so, its current growth forecasts remain compelling, particularly in the context of the stock’s valuation. Sales are expected to grow 32% this year and another 27% next year, while earnings are projected to rise 45% this year and 27.5% next year.

Despite that growth, TSM trades at roughly 27x forward earnings, giving the stock a PEG ratio near 1. With powerful thematic momentum behind the business and production capacity expanding in the United States, there may also be room for valuation multiple expansion on top of the expected earnings growth.

Furthermore, TSM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting positive earnings estimate momentum. Over the past 30 days, analysts have unanimously raised their estimates across the board, reinforcing the strength of the company’s near-term outlook.



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The AI Pendulum Swings Back Toward Skepticism

Throughout the AI boom, investor sentiment has repeatedly swung between exuberance and skepticism. Strong advances encourage increasingly aggressive expectations, which eventually give way to concerns about overspending, competition and uncertain returns on investment. Those resets can produce sharp volatility even when the underlying growth cycle remains intact.

TSMC’s results suggest that the current weakness is still more of a sentiment and positioning correction than a deterioration in the fundamental AI thesis. The stock may need time to digest its gains, but accelerating revenue growth, rising estimates and another major capacity commitment indicate that demand remains strong.

That outlook would change if hyperscalers began materially reducing capital expenditures or if TSMC showed signs of excess capacity and weakening advanced-chip demand. For now, however, the pendulum appears to be swinging toward excessive pessimism even as the company’s operating performance continues to strengthen.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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