Tryptamine Therapeutics Announces Board Changes Amid Growth

Tryptamine Therapeutics is undergoing a strategic board reshuffle as Non-Executive Director Peter Molloy steps down, paving the way for Dr. Daniel Tillett’s appointment. This change comes on the heels of a successful $6 million strategic placement aimed at accelerating the company’s TRP-8803 clinical trial strategy. Investors may find interest in the company’s ongoing clinical trials and its potential market impact as it advances its psilocin-based therapies.

