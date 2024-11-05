News & Insights

Tryptamine Therapeutics Announces Board Changes Amid Growth

November 05, 2024 — 05:56 pm EST

Tryptamine Therapeutics (AU:TYP) has released an update.

Tryptamine Therapeutics is undergoing a strategic board reshuffle as Non-Executive Director Peter Molloy steps down, paving the way for Dr. Daniel Tillett’s appointment. This change comes on the heels of a successful $6 million strategic placement aimed at accelerating the company’s TRP-8803 clinical trial strategy. Investors may find interest in the company’s ongoing clinical trials and its potential market impact as it advances its psilocin-based therapies.

