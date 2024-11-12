Truscott Mining Director Increases Shareholdings

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd (AU:TRM) has released an update.

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd has reported a change in the interest of Director Peter N. Smith, who acquired 60,680 fully paid ordinary shares valued at $3,725.80. This update reflects Smith’s direct and indirect interests, including holdings in Hillway Pty Ltd and Resource Investments and Consulting Pty Ltd. The acquisition showcases ongoing confidence and involvement in the company’s growth prospects.

For further insights into AU:TRM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.