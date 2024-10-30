Trupanion reports Q3 EPS 3c, consensus (6c)

Reports Q3 revenue $327.5M, consensus $321.79M. The company said, “Q3 was a very strong financial quarter for the company, combining consistent revenue growth with a 66% year-over-year increase in subscription discretionary profit. This outperformance was driven by aligning the cost of veterinary care with member pricing, resulting in the achievement of our target value proposition of 71%. Trupanion (TRUP) is solving a bigger problem today than ever before, and after generating $30 million in free cash flow over the past 12 months, we are well positioned to reach even more pets in this globally underpenetrated market.”

