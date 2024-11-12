Trump’s tarrifs could cause issues for car factories in Mexico, NY Times says

San Luis Potosi is one of several Mexican cities that have become hubs for vehicle factory complexes, producing Volkswagens (VWAGY), Audis, Mercedes (MBGYY) Fords (F), Nissans (NSANY), Chevrolets (GM), and BMWs (BMWYY), Jack Ewing of The New York Times reports. In the first nine months of this year, Mexican factories produced over 3M vehicles, with 2M exported to the U.S., the Times said, citing the Mexican Automobile Industry Association. Mexico’s role in the global auto industry is now at risk, with President-elect Donald Trump threatening to impose punitive tariffs of 100% or higher on cars from Mexico, which would violate a trade agreement his first administration negotiated with Canada and Mexico.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VWAGY:
- Volkswagen downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital
- Management Restructuring and Lightning Leases Send Ford (NYSE:F) Stock Higher
- Volkswagen price target lowered to EUR 112 from EUR 115 at Berenberg
- Nvidia to replace Intel on DJIA, Berkshire reports Q3 results: Morning Buzz
- CEO says VW cost cutting necessary after ‘structural problems,’ Reuters reports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.