Trump’s tarrifs could cause issues for car factories in Mexico, NY Times says

San Luis Potosi is one of several Mexican cities that have become hubs for vehicle factory complexes, producing Volkswagens (VWAGY), Audis, Mercedes (MBGYY) Fords (F), Nissans (NSANY), Chevrolets (GM), and BMWs (BMWYY), Jack Ewing of The New York Times reports. In the first nine months of this year, Mexican factories produced over 3M vehicles, with 2M exported to the U.S., the Times said, citing the Mexican Automobile Industry Association. Mexico’s role in the global auto industry is now at risk, with President-elect Donald Trump threatening to impose punitive tariffs of 100% or higher on cars from Mexico, which would violate a trade agreement his first administration negotiated with Canada and Mexico.

