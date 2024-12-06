Trump team weighs plan to kill USPS EV deals with Oshkosh, Ford, Reuters reports

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team is considering canceling the United States Postal Service’s contracts to electrify its delivery fleet as part of a broader suite of executive orders targeting electric vehicles, three sources familiar with the plans told Reuters’ Jarrett Renshaw and Alexandra Ulmer. The sources told Reuters that Trump’s team is now reviewing how it can unwind the postal service’s multi-billion dollar contracts, including with Oshkosh (OSK) and Ford (F), for tens of thousands of battery-driven delivery trucks and charging stations.

