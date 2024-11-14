Trump says JPMorgan’s Dimon won’t be invited to join administration

President-elect Donald Trump posted to Truth Social: “I respect Jamie Dimon, of JPMorgan (JPM) Chase, greatly, but he will not be invited to be a part of the Trump Administration. I thank Jamie for his outstanding service to our Country!”
