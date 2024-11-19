News & Insights

Trump names Dr. Oz as administrator of Medicare and Medicaid Services

November 19, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Dr. Mehmet Oz to be administrator of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In a statement on Truth Social, Trump said in part, “Dr. Oz will work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take on the illness industrial complex, and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake…Dr. Oz will be a leader in incentivizing Disease Prevention, so we get the best results in the World for every dollar we spend on Healthcare in our Great Country.” Publicly traded companies in the healthcare space include CVS Health (CVS), Centene (CNC), Cigna (CI), Elevance Health (ELV), Humana (HUM), Molina Healthcare (MOH) and UnitedHealth (UNH).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

